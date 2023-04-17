TJ Friedl helps Reds beat Rays 8-1 after Greene injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 after Reds right-hander Hunter Greene departed with a leg injury. Kevin Newman homered for Cincinnati, and Nick Senzel scored two runs. The Reds won the opener of the three-game interleague series after losing 14-3 to Philadelphia on Sunday. Tampa Bay lost for the third time in four games since its 13-0 start. Josh Lowe homered for the Rays, and Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez each had two hits. Greene, who started on opening day, was diagnosed with a right tibia contusion. X-rays were negative.

