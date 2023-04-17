Vogelbach, Baty lead Mets past Dodgers 8-6 for 5th straight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach homered and drove in three runs, Brett Baty delivered an RBI single in his season debut and the New York Mets rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-6 for their fifth straight victory. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo each had three hits for the Mets, who scored three times in the seventh inning to overcome a rough outing by starter David Peterson. Freddie Freeman hit two home runs and Max Muncy also went deep against Peterson, but the Dodgers’ bullpen failed to protect a 6-5 lead heading into the seventh. Adam Ottavino earned his second save with a perfect ninth, aided by a tough catch from Nimmo at the center-field fence.

