Behind scenes, Schwartz-Morini guiding force for Coach Prime

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — One of Deion Sanders’ most trusted business associates and friends is Constance Schwartz-Morini. Working behind the scenes, she is the guiding force in his evolution from “Prime Time” to “Coach Prime.” She played a big part in persuading Sanders to coach at the college level. She also helped broker the deal that brought him to Colorado. Schwartz-Morini also works with some of the most recognizable names in the world of sports and entertainment, including “Good Morning America” host and former NFL star Michael Strahan and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.