FIA rejects Ferrari push to overturn Sainz penalty
PARIS (AP) — The FIA has rejected an attempt by Ferrari to overturn a penalty which cost Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth place at the Australian Grand Prix. Sainz was given a five-second penalty for crashing into Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso after a restart. He dropped out of the points because the race finished on a safety car lap. The stewards ruled there was “no significant and relevant new element” in Ferrari’s evidence which wasn’t already clear when the penalty was issued in Australia.