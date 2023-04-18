Harrison has HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies beat White Sox 7-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Harrison homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, and four relievers combined for four perfect innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Harrison is now 5 for 10 after being mired in a 2-for-12 slump as the Phillies won their second consecutive game. The White Sox lost for the fifth time in their last six. Nick Castellanos and Harrison had three hits apiece to lead the Phillies’ 14-hit attack. Philadelphia has totaled 37 hits in its last two games. Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott singled to start the game and extend his hitting streak to 17 games, surpassing the franchise record of 16 to start the season set by Puddin’ Head Jones in 1950.

