Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Opening statements are expected in a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing groundless claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems claims its business was devastated when Fox News and parent company Fox Corp. falsely implicated it in a made-up conspiracy to rig the election against Republican then-President Donald Trump. New York-based Fox says it was just reporting on the important news of Trump’s challenge to the election results. The case stands to test press freedoms and cast a spotlight behind the scenes at the nation’s top-rated cable news network. The trial’s opening statements are set for Tuesday.

By DAVID BAUDER, RANDALL CHASE and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

