Moreno’s homer caps big 4th, D-backs outlast Cards 8-7

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gabriel Moreno hit his second career homer and first for the Diamondbacks, and Arizona held on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-7. Moreno’s three-run blast capped a six-run fourth inning for the D-backs against Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Willson Contreras homered twice for the Cardinals, including a two-run shot off Andrew Chafin during St. Louis’ three-run ninth. Miguel Castro came in and got the last two outs for his first save. Kyle Nelson, the second of seven Arizona pitchers, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Montgomery allowed seven runs on 10 hits in four innings as his ERA jumped from 2.45 to 4.84.

