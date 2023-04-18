Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — The days of a healthy rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid are over. What used to be a cordial relationship between the Spanish powerhouses has turned ugly following the latest scandal involving Barcelona over payments to a former refereeing official. Neither club is holding back and there is no hiding the relationship has been strained. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the institutional relationship between the clubs has been “damaged.” Barcelona has been formally accused by prosecutors of alleged corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of mercantile documentation. Madrid was among the clubs that decided to take part in the legal proceedings.