Russian foreign minister visits Venezuela, offers support

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Russia and Venezuela have reviewed some of their hundreds of bilateral agreements covering the financial, energy, agricultural and several other sectors during discussions between their top diplomats. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to Venezuela Tuesday as part of a Latin America tour. Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil held a joint press conference in which they vowed continued support for each other’s country and condemned the economic sanctions that the United States government has imposed on them. Lavrov says Russia will help freed the Venezuelan economy from the pressures of the U.S. and other western countries.

