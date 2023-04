The most recent storm continues to move into Central Oregon and is bringing more snow to the mountains. As a result, the resorts are reporting multiple inches of accumulation over the last 24 hours. The winter weather advisory has been extended for the Cascades until 5 AM tomorrow, and up to 6 more inches of accumulation are expected.

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matt here .

