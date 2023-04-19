Ferreira’s goal gives US 1-1 exhibition tie against Mexico

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored in the 81st minute on a counterattack that began after a Carlos Rodríguez’s shot hit the crossbar, giving the United States a 1-1 tie against Mexico in an exhibition missing most top players on both teams. Uriel Antuna scored off an American giveaway in the 55th minute. Ferreira scored his eighth goal in 18 international appearances. The match was not on a FIFA international fixture date. The teams meet again on June 15 at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, when top players figure to be available.

