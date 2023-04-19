Gauff, Rybakina win 1st-round matches in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Coco Gauff fought off a deciding-set comeback from Veronika Kudermetova to reach the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix. Gauff needed nearly three hours to beat Kudermetova 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Her Russian opponent won four straight games to take the second set from 4-2 down and came back from 5-3 down in the decider to force a tiebreaker before Gauff could finally secure the win. The 19-year-old American plays Anastasia Potapova next. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won five games in a row to seal a 7-5, 6-3 win over Niemeier after she had been 3-1 down in the second set. She goes on to play Beatriz Haddad Maia.

