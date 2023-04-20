THICKENING CLOUDS; PM RAIN

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet system pressing into the Pacific NW will thicken our clouds and deliver some showers that may begin as snow, but will turn to rain as our highs reach the low to mid 40's. Fortunately, we will not see a lot of wind with this system. Southerly breezes will only be in the 5-10 mph range. Scattered rain, heavy at times, is expected tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and southerly winds will remain fairly gentle at 5-10 mph with gusts a bit higher for some.

A clearing and warming trend will settle in for the next several days. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday, but highs will reach the mid 50's. Partly cloudy skies Saturday will become mostly sunny Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 60's both days. Mostly sunny to sunny conditions will prevail through the middle of next week and by Wednesday we will see highs around 70 degrees.



