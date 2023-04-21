Bergeron doesn’t travel with Bruins for games in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Boston captain Patrice Bergeron is not accompanying the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Bergeron missed Games 1 and 2 of the matchup with the Panthers. Illness was cited for Game 1, then an unspecified upper-body injury for the other. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery says he expects Bergeron to play in Game 5 of the series. Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. The 37-year-old forward got hurt in the regular-season finale in Montreal.

