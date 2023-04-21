NCAA rules panel approves keeping clock running on 1st downs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved rules changes that are expected to reduce the number of plays in football games. The most notable is one that will keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. The new clock rule affects only Divisions I and II. Penalties accepted at the end of the first and third quarters will now be enforced at the start of the following quarter and back-to-back timeouts during the same dead-ball period are no longer allowed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.