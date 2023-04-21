Severe thunderstorms threaten nearly 30 million today from the South to the Northeast after flooding triggered water rescues in Texas’ capital

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

The same weather system that spawned tornadoes and deadly storms in the central US continues to lash Texas with heavy rain as it crawls east early Friday, putting some 29 million people at risk of severe thunderstorms from the South and Midwest to the Northeast.

Strong thunderstorms could whip parts of the upper Ohio Valley and into lower Great Lakes region, plus the upper Texas coastal plain into lower Mississippi Valley, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Floods triggered by the system forced some in Austin, Texas, to yell for help as storms overnight Thursday prompted water rescues across the capital. One person ended up in the hospital after a group got trapped between a fence and creek, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

Six more were rescued after cars piled up in a creek, the agency said.

Crews also used ropes to get to two people who couldn’t move amid high water. And the Austin Fire Department plucked a driver from the deluge after a report a motorist was sitting atop a car, it said.

At least one tornado report was recorded in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday night, a day after more than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Oklahoma, Iowa and Kansas.

Alerts for large hail, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes also led to temporary ground stops Thursday night at San Antonio and Austin–Bergstrom international airports as the areas faced a “life-threatening” flash flood warning, the National Weather Service said.

Oklahoma endures significant tornado damage

Among the places hardest-hit after Wednesday’s tornado reports is the town of Cole, Oklahoma, where two people were reported dead in the community of 600, officials said. A third weather-related death was also reported in central Oklahoma.

The deaths came after a tornado with an estimated peak wind speed between 150 and 155 mph struck the town about 30 miles south of Oklahoma City, according to the preliminary damage survey conducted by officials at National Weather Service with the Norman, Oklahoma, office.

The tornado — rated an EF3 due to its windspeed– traveled for about 11 miles inside McClain County in about 35 minutes, the survey determined.

Another tornado packing estimated peak winds of between 130 and 135 mph swept across the city of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County, data from the preliminary survey shows. That tornado was rated an EF2.

Meanwhile, an EF2 tornado also struck the town of Etowah, home to some 160 people in Cleveland County, and traveled for about 10.5 miles, the preliminary survey found.

Many areas in Oklahoma experienced some form of severe weather Wednesday, but the Cole and Shawnee areas sustained the most significant storm damages, the state’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said in an update Thursday.

Between 50 and 100 homes were damaged in Cole, and another 100 were damaged in Shawnee, according to the update, though assessments are still ongoing.

“Our county was hit hard and it will take a while for every area to be checked,” the Pottawatomie County emergency management agency said after the tornado struck.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for McClain, Pottawatomie, Cleveland, Lincoln and Oklahoma counties due to the severe storms and tornadoes.

