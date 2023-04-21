US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — U.S. officials say the United States will begin training Ukrainian forces how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as the U.S. continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield as quickly as possible. The decision comes as defense officials from around Europe and the world are meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, in the ongoing effort to coordinate delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine. An announcement is expected Friday. The officials say 31 tanks will arrive at Grafenwoehr Training Area at the end of May and the troops will begin training a couple of weeks later. Training will last about 10 weeks.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

