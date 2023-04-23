Skip to Content
Australia unveils biggest overhaul in defense spending in decades

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Australia has unveiled a radical shakeup of its defense spending billed as the most significant review of its military preparedness since World War II, shifting its emphasis onto long-range strike capabilities and building munitions at home.

Launching the Defense Strategic Revies in Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government’s strategy was designed to make Australia more self reliant, more prepared and more secure.

“We cannot fall back on old assumptions. We must build and strengthen our security by seeking to shape the future rather than waiting for the future to shape us,” Albanese said.

The review examined billions of dollars committed by the previous government and reassessed their value against perceived threats from an increasingly muscular China under leader Xi Jinping.

Though the unclassified version of the report didn’t include confidential assessments of specific threats, the government’s previously referred to the evolving security situation to the country’s north, where China has been building military assets in the South China Sea.

