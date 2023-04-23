Giants win on Yaz’s tiebreaking double in 8th, top Mets 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson scored from first base on Mike Yastrzemski’s one-out double in the eighth inning, sending the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 win over the New York Mets. Activated off the injured list before the game, Pederson drove in the Giants’ first run with a single in the first and then started the winning rally with a walk against Drew Smith. Yastrzemski followed with a line drive into right-center, and a sliding Pederson beat the relay to the plate. Thairo Estrada hit his fourth home run for the Giants. San Francisco, which entered with the third-lowest winning percentage in the National League, won its second straight against New York to split the four-game series. Touted rookie Francisco Álvarez homered for the Mets.

