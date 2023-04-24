COCC to host Health Careers Expo for area high schoolers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon high school students contemplating a future in health care will find much to discover at Central Oregon Community College’s Health Careers Expo from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in the Health Careers Center at the Bend campus.

COCC faculty and staff will be leading a series of mini-classes, hands-on activities and tours for students. The Health Careers Expo is open to current high school students interested in learning about careers in: dental assisting, health information management, massage therapy, medical assistant, nursing, nursing assistant, paramedicine, pharmacy technician, public health and veterinary technician.

Current and former COCC students, instructors and health care professionals will be on hand to answer questions and discuss program specifics. A free lunch will be provided by Cascades East Area Health Education Center.

For more information, contact Jill Ridling, COCC’s health careers/public health outreach coordinator, at 541-383-7518 or healthcareers@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.