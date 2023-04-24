Jockey dies after horse racing fall in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian jockey has died after falling from a horse in a race in regional Victoria state. Racing Victoria says Dean Holland died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at Donald Racecourse on Monday. The 34-year-old Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horses in the opening race of the meeting. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The other rider was cleared of serious injury. Holland won a Group 1 race at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse last month and had more than 1,000 winners in a career that started in 2005.

