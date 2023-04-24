Little Woody Beer Festival returns to Bend over Labor Day weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Beer lovers, mark your calendars! The Team Vance Loans Little Woody Beer Festival returns this Labor Day weekend. This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the end of summer with barrel-aged and unique brews from over 20 local breweries, with a few cideries and wineries, too.

The Little Woody Beer Festival will take place on September 1st and 2nd at the Deschutes Historical Museum. Participants will receive a tasting glass and tokens with their tickets, allowing them to sample some of the most unique and delicious beers in the region.

On Friday night, the festival will host a VIP speaker who will share insights and expertise about the world of barrel-aged brews. The event will also feature whiskeys available for tasting, live music, and plenty of gnomes!

New for this year, The Little Woody will be featuring wines from regional wineries. There is truly something for everyone at this festival.

Don't forget to join us for the Bend Beer Run on Saturday, September 32nd. This fun 5k run includes four beer stops and finishes with a tasting package at the festival. It's the perfect way to burn off some calories while enjoying some cold brews.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the event. This is a popular event, so be sure to get your VIP tickets early.

For more information, including our most up-to-date list of participating breweries please visit www.thelittlewoody.com.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards this event's host and beneficiary, the Deschutes Historical Museum, making this event a great way to give back to the community.

Want to get involved? The Little Woody relies on volunteer support to keep the beer and cider pouring. Learn more online and sign up for a shift. Volunteers receive a free t-shirt and tasting package to enjoy after their shift!