Barlow strands 2 in 9th, Royals beat D-backs 5-4 for 6th win

PHOENIX (AP) — Scott Barlow got Christian Walker to hit into a game-ending groundout with runners on second and third, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 for just their second win in 11 games. Brady Singer rebounded from three poor starts and the Royals tied their season high with 14 hits. Every starter except Franmil Reyes had at least one hit for the Royals. Kansas City is 6-18, including 5-6 on the road but just 1-12 at Kauffman Stadium. Corbin Carroll was a home run shy of the cycle for Arizona and stole two bases.

