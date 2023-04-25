Canes’ Aho, Oilers’ Hyman each take a puck off the face

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers are giving new meaning to the word “faceoff.” Both players were hit in the face by a puck on Tuesday night, and each played an indirect role in goals. The puck that hit Aho was swatted out of the air by New York’s Brock Nelson in an eventual 3-2 Islanders win over the Hurricanes. Hyman had a slap shot by teammate Evan Bouchard hit him in the face and ricochet past Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley for a score in Game 5 of that series.

By The Associated Press

