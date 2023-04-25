Rays active CF Siri from IL, option RHP Bradley to Triple-A

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Tampa Bay center fielder Jose Siri has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The Rays have optioned promising right-hander Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham. Siri had been out with a strained right hamstring. Siri was hitting .318 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games when he was hurt running down fly ball in an April 7 game with the Oakland Athletics. The 22-year-old Bradley won his third consecutive start on Monday. Bradley has been pitching every sixth day, so the move could help him shift into the normal five-day rotation cycle.

