Titans finalize last piece of NFL’s next pricey stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have the final financing piece for the NFL’s next stadium with the largest public investment yet that they hope to open for the 2027 season. The Metro Nashville City Council finally approved by a 26-12 vote early Wednesday morning on the final reading to allow the sports authority to issue $760 million in bonds. Tennessee already has committed $500 million in state bonds for a total of $1.2 billion in public financing for the new stadium. That’s more than New York’s commitment to Buffalo’s new stadium. The Titans’ new stadium is estimated to cost $2.1 billion. The Titans, the NFL and personal seat licenses are expected to provide the remaining $840 million.

