Holgorsen again part of Big 12 change, UH among 4 new teams

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is again going to be part of a change in the Big 12. This will be the second time he takes a team into its debut season in the conference. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF officially become Big 12 members on July 1. Their arrivals come a year before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, meaning a 14-team Big 12 this fall. Before Holgorsen got to Houston, he was West Virginia’s coach when the Mountaineers were part of the conference’s last composition change in 2012. They then joined the league along with TCU.

