Saints take Clemson DT Bresee with 29th pick in NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL draft. The pick addresses a position of need after several departures in free agency. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Bresee made 16 tackles and had 3 1/2 sacks for Clemson last season. He was at the heart of a defensive front that ranked 12th nationally against the run last season. The Saints’ run defense ranked 24th in the NFL last season, a precipitous drop from their rankings of fourth or better the previous four seasons. This offseason, the Saints lost defensive tackles David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle and Kentavius Street in free agency.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.