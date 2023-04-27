Saints take Clemson DT Bresee with 29th pick in NFL draft
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL draft. The pick addresses a position of need after several departures in free agency. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Bresee made 16 tackles and had 3 1/2 sacks for Clemson last season. He was at the heart of a defensive front that ranked 12th nationally against the run last season. The Saints’ run defense ranked 24th in the NFL last season, a precipitous drop from their rankings of fourth or better the previous four seasons. This offseason, the Saints lost defensive tackles David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle and Kentavius Street in free agency.