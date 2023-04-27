Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin handed doping ban

LONDON (AP) — Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin has been handed a 14-month ban for breaching doping rules. The 33-year-old Martin tested positive for the anabolic agent SARM S-22 at the Bratislava Open in June 2022. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says an independent tribunal found that Martin “had not knowingly ingested the banned substance.” He said the banned substance was in a teammate’s water bottle from which he mistakenly drank during a floorball tournament the same month. Martin reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 93 in 2020.

