SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After having to wait a day to make their first pick in the NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded up and selected safety Ji’Ayir Brown from Penn State with the 87th overall selection Friday night. Brown doesn’t fill an immediate need for the Niners but he gives them flexibility in the secondary with his versatility and ability to play nickel corner.

