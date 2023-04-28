Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007. They have released 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon. The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other “community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.” The 34-year-old Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

