Koepka among 1st-round leaders at storm-hit LIV Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Brooks Koepka, British Open champion Cam Smith and Sergio Garcia were among those tied for the first-round lead at 5-under when storms suspended play at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club. Talor Gooch — the winner of last week’s tournament at Adelaide, Australia — was also at 5-under. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were among those tied for second, a stroke behind, when play was suspended with most golfers having four holes to play on the par-71 course. Gooch, Smith and Mickelson were in a featured group which started on the first tee in the shotgun-start format of the LIV Tour’s 54-hole tournaments.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.