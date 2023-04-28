Lions draft Iowa’s LaPorta and Alabama’s Branch in 2nd round
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta No. 34 overall and traded up in the second round to take Alabama safety Brian Branch with the 45th pick in the NFL draft. Detroit acquired the pick it used to take LaPorta as part of a trade with Arizona. The Lions used their other second-round pick, No. 48 overall, and a fifth-rounder to move up a few slots in a trade with Green Bay to put Branch in their revamped secondary. The Lions had a pair of selections in the first round, trading down to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell six slots later.