Bundesliga’s battle for Champions League places intensifies

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has drawn with Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 to stay third in the Bundesliga. Both Freiburg and Leipzig have won their games to intensify the battle for Champions League qualification. Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored for Freiburg to win in Cologne 1-0 and stay fourth, just behind Union on goal difference. Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike was enough for Leipzig to win at Hoffenheim 1-0 and move to two points behind both Union and Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Four rounds remain after this weekend.

