F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix contract extended to 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2026 after announcing a three-year contract extension. The Baku City Circuit has been a favorite with fans since its debut in 2017 following several eventful races at the high-speed street circuit. Baku was hosting a sprint race for the first time Saturday as well as the main Grand Prix on Sunday. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali says the circuit “always delivers huge drama.”

