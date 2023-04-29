Skip to Content
Forest collapses at Brentford to hurt EPL survival hopes

LONDON (AP) — Late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva have seen Brentford come from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and condemn the relegation-threatened visitors to another English Premier League defeat on the road. Forest led through birthday boy Danilo, who celebrated turning 22 with a goal in first-half stoppage time. Toney equalized with a free kick in the 82nd to take his league tally to 20. Forest went down to 10 men after Danilo went off injured and substitute Dasilva curled a shot inside the near post in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Forest spinning to a seventh straight away defeat.

