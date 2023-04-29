Royals win 3-2 on wild pitch, ending 9-game skid at Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch allowed Edward Olivares to score the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals ended a nine-game losing streak at Target Field with a 3-2 win on over the Minnesota Twins. Olivares doubled twice and walked on four pitches from Duran (0-1) leading off the ninth. Oliveras stole second and Michael Massey walked for the first time in 81 plate appearances this season when Duran committed a pitch-clock violation with a full count. Nicky Lopez sacrificed and Olivares bounced a 1-0 curveball off the mitt of catcher Ryan Jeffers.

