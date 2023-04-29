Vierling drives in 4 as Tigers top Orioles 7-4 in DH opener
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Vierling had three hits and four RBIs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Zach Short homered and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Tigers, who improved to 2-12 against AL East opponents this season. Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer, but Baltimore lost for only the second time in 11 games. Rodriguez allowed one run on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. He is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA in his last four starts. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his third save. Orioles starter Dean Kremer gave up five runs and 11 hits in six innings.