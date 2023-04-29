Vierling drives in 4 as Tigers top Orioles 7-4 in DH opener

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Vierling had three hits and four RBIs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Zach Short homered and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Tigers, who improved to 2-12 against AL East opponents this season. Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer, but Baltimore lost for only the second time in 11 games. Rodriguez allowed one run on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. He is 2-0 with a 0.68 ERA in his last four starts. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his third save. Orioles starter Dean Kremer gave up five runs and 11 hits in six innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.