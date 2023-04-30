Meyers homers as Astros avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Meyers homered, Martín Maldonado broke out of his slump with an RBI double and the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to avoid a three-game sweep. The Astros beat Philadelphia in six games to win last year’s World Series. But the Phillies dominated the first two games of the rematch, winning by a combined score of 9-2. Houston finally mustered some offense Sunday night to end the weekend on a high note. Kody Clemens homered for a second straight game and J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who had won a season-best four in a row. Ryan Pressly threw a perfect ninth for his third save.

