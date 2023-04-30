Monaco’s Champions League hopes hit by loss to Montpellier

MONACO (AP) — Arnaud Nordin notched two goals and an assist as Monaco’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit after a 4-0 loss to Montpellier in the French league on Sunday. Fourth-place Monaco occupies the Europa League spot, five points behind Lens which has a game in hand, while Montpellier earned three precious points in its fight for safety to move 11 points above the relegation zone with five games remaining. Also Sunday, it’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lorient, Marseille vs. Auxerre, Rennes vs. Angers, Clermont vs. Reims and Troyes vs. Nice.

