Pérez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez has taken advantage of a fortunately timed safety car to beat Max Verstappen to the win in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Pérez adds the win to the sprint he won the day before as Red Bull extends its run of winning every race in Formula One this season. Verstappen had just pitted when the safety car came out and allowed Pérez to save time on his stop and take the lead. Charles Leclerc started on pole position but finished third for Ferrari.