Dubón shines against former team as Astros beat Giants 7-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauricio Dubón had three hits, highlighted by a tiebreaking RBI double in a five-run seventh inning, and the Houston Astros beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3. The game was tied at 2-2 with one on and one out when Dubón smacked his double to right field off Sean Hjelle. Alex Bregman followed with an RBI single and later scored on a groundout by José Abreu. Jeremy Peña and Corey Julks also had run-scoring singles in the Astros’ big inning. Ryne Stanek, the fourth of six Houston pitchers, worked a scoreless seventh for the win. Astros starter Luis García departed with right elbow discomfort after throwing eight pitches.

