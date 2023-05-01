Tatis cheered in Petco Park return, Kim homers as Padres win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits, scored once and fired up the crowd in his return to Petco Park, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking three-run homer as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 for their third straight win. The crowd was already in a festive mood for Tatis’ first home game since Sept. 26, 2021, when Kim sent fans into a frenzy when he homered to left field off Alex Young with two outs in the fifth inning for a 6-3 lead. Tatis missed all of last season, first with a wrist injury and then after he was hit with an 80-game PED suspension.

