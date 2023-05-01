Skip to Content
Wild’s Eriksson Ek was limited in series by broken lower leg

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek was trying to play in their first-round playoff series against Dallas with a broken lower left leg that he wound up having surgery to fix. Eriksson Ek’s participation was limited to just one shift and 19 seconds in Game 3. The Stars eliminated the Wild in Game 6. Eriksson Ek said he broke the fibula while blocking a shot in the April 6 game. Wild center Ryan Hartman also played with a knee injury he might need to have offseason surgery for.

