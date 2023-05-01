Yanks put Judge on IL, blow late lead to Guardians, lose 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run single and Mike Zunino drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in a three-run, ninth-inning rally that lifted the Cleveland Guardians over the reeling New York Yankees 3-2. After AL MVP Aaron Judge became the latest in a string of Yankees stars on the injured list, Domingo Germán took a one-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the ninth. But New York lost for the sixth time in eight games and dropped to 15-15, the Yankees’ first time at .500 since they were 1-1.

