AP source: Packers extend QB Jordan Love’s deal through 2024

A person familiar with the situation says the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.

