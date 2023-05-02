Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:34 AM

Islanders head into offseason stinging from playoff loss

KTVZ

By VIN A. CHERWOO
AP Sports Writer

Days after being ousted from the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are still dealing with the stinging disappointment. They suffered three one-goal losses, including the series-ending Game 6, and were victimized by an anemic power play that went 1 for 18 after converting on 15.8% of their chances during the season. With seven pending free agents and six more entering the final year of their contracts, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello will have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content