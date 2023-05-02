Islanders head into offseason stinging from playoff loss

Days after being ousted from the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are still dealing with the stinging disappointment. They suffered three one-goal losses, including the series-ending Game 6, and were victimized by an anemic power play that went 1 for 18 after converting on 15.8% of their chances during the season. With seven pending free agents and six more entering the final year of their contracts, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello will have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

