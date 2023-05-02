Medvedev upset by Karatsev in Madrid; Khachanov advances

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s impressive run this season took a hit after a straight-set loss to qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Medvedev entered the match with a tour-leading 33-4 record this year. The 121st-ranked Karatsev dominated in a 7-6 (1), 6-4 win over the second-seeded Medvedev. It was his first win over a top-10 opponent since 2021. Karen Khachanov reached the quarterfinals by beating doubles partner Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8), 6-4. Knocking out the fifth-ranked Rublev sealed Khachanov’s first win against a top-10 opponent on clay since 2019.

