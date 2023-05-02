Klopp explains his anger and emotion in spat with referees

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has blamed anger and emotion for his behavior following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham. The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner in front of fourth official John Brooks. Klopp said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us.” Those comments and his actions have been condemned by some and Klopp has tried to explain his behavior. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited responded to Klopp’s comments to say it strongly refuted “any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”

