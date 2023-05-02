LA Sparks part ways with team president Vanessa Shay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks are parting ways with team president Vanessa Shay after nearly a year on the job. She was hired last May to be in charge of business operations. The team says the move was “mutually agreed” upon. Karen Bryant was hired in January as general manager and chief administrative officer overseeing basketball and business operations. The Sparks open the regular season on May 19 against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.